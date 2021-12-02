Mahesh Manjrekar On Aayush Sharma: I Said That This Boy Will Become The Future Of Bollywood

Turning into an overnight sensation, Aayush Sharma has marked the beginning of his rise in stardom with the phenomenal reviews and love for his character and performance as Rahuliya in the recently released Antim: The Final Truth.

Soon after the release, Aayush Sharma visited two of the most iconic single screens in Mumbai- Gaiety and Maratha Mandir, which created an uproar of fan frenzy as the audience poured their love for the actor. Resonating with the screen name of the actor, masses couldn't stop cheering for 'Rahuliya', while the internet also is buzzing with praises for his shockingly impressive performance.

The pictures and videos from the two visits have taken over the internet, denoting the advent of a new era in Aayush Sharma's professional life.

Talking about the audience reception, Mahesh Manjrekar said, "I have been very impressed with the hardwork and dedication of Aayush since the day we started shooting. After we finished the film I was confident of his performance and time and again I said that this boy will become the future of Bollywood. Now that the film has released, I'm extremely glad that the audience also sees what I saw in him. Aayush deserves all the love and appreciation he's getting and in fact more. I'm proud of him and wish him all the love and luck."

Scaling a strenuous journey for the film, Aayush not only underwent an astonishing physical transformation but also showcased a remarkable growth as a performer with his acting chops.

In addition to his ripped body and toned muscles, Aayush Sharma has been gaining appreciation for his perfect expressions and savage body language as the menacing gangster.

Acing the fine nuances of portraying a maniac gangster with no remorse about his doings, Aayush Sharma has captivated the audience with his enthralling act.

Slipping into the character of a restless, impatient yet ambitious village boy who turns into a reckless gangster, Aayush Sharma has delivered an award-worthy performance.