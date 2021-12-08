Mahesh Manjrekar Says He Feels Jealous Of Actors Like Pankaj Tripathi; 'Roles Are Written For Him'

Filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar whose last directorial Antim: The Final Truth starring Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma created a buzz at the box office, said in his recent interview with a leading daily that he feels jealous of actors like Pankaj Tripathi.

Antim Day 6 Box Office Collection: Salman Khan-Aayush Sharma's Film Has A Steady Run At The Box Office

Speaking about his acting career, Mahesh told Times Of India that he used to be an actor for several years, but when he decided to quit it, another filmmaker Sanjay Gupta dragged him back into it with Kaante and a few of his subsequent films. Mahesh further added that he thinks anyone could have played the part, which he played in Kaante.

"Of course, I had fun working on it and I still enjoy working with him (their last collaboration was Mumbai Saga this year). Now, there comes a time in life where you seek roles that mean something, add weight to a film or they're tailored for you. I feel jealous of actors like Pankaj Tripathi. Roles are written for him. Unless something like that comes to me, I don't want to get into acting," added Mahesh Manjrekar.

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Chavadi: Mahesh Manjrekar Scolds Jay Dudhane And Mira Jagannath

Mahesh went on to add that he loved his role in Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, but the film didn't do much at cinemas.

"Yet, after playing such parts, I don't know why I need to go on and on. Till I find something substantial and special, meant for me, I don't want to do it. I did it for many years to keep my kitchen running," asserted Manjrekar.