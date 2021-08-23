Mahesh Manjrekar Undergoes Surgery For Bladder Cancer; Actor On His Road To Recovery: Report

Actor-director Mahesh Manjrekar recently underwent surgery for urinary bladder cancer, stated a report in a leading tabloid.

As per a report in ETimes, the Wanted actor was operated at H N Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai about 10 days ago and remained admitted there for a few days. The report further stated that Mahesh has now returned back home and feeling fit and fine. He is on his road to recovery.

Earlier this month, Mahesh had celebrated his 63rd birthday at home which was attended by his friend and superstar Salman Khan and Indian Idol 12 contestants which included Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble, Nihal Tauro, Shanmukhapriya, Ashish Kulkarni and Nachiket Lele. The pictures from his birthday bash went viral on social media.

Bigg Boss Marathi 1's Runner-Up Pushkar Jog Reunites With Mahesh Manjrekar For Thriller Film Lanka

With respect to work, Mahesh Manjrekar's upcoming directorial project is Antim: The Final Truth which stars Salman Khan as a cop and Aayush Sharma as a gangster. The movie is a remake of the critically acclaimed Marathi film Mulshi Pattern.

Besides this, Manjrekar also recently announced a new film titled White which will be jointly produced by Sandeep Ssingh and Raaj Shandaliyaa.

Mahesh Manjrekar Directs Actor-Son Satya Manjrekar In His Next 1962: The War In The Hills

The filmmaker had said, "I have been living with this story for almost a decade and now finally White got its colour when these two passionate filmmakers Sandeep and Raaj joined me in making my dream project. I am excited with their belief in me and I can't wait to begin giving 'White' its true colour."

Apart from this two projects, the Vaastav director is also helming a biopic on freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Sawarkar.