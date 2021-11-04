Mahesh Manjrekar Was Worried About Marketing Antim; 'But Salman Khan Believed In The Film'

Salman Khan-Aayush Sharma's upcoming film Antim: The Final Truth has caught everyone's attention ever since the makers dropped the trailer of the film. However you folks would be surprised to know that Salman was initially a little skeptical about this action entertainer. Director Mahesh Manjrekar made this revelation in his recent chat with radio jockey Siddharth Kannan.

The filmmaker said that Salman was a little skeptical about the film as it was a departure from his usual roles. So, he initially added songs and a female lead for Salman in the script, but the latter changed his mind as he believed in the film.

"But somewhere along the way, as we progressed in the film, he only said, 'Nahi bante gaane, nahi banti heroine (This film does not require songs and a heroine).' Somewhere, he believed what he saw," Mahesh told Siddharth.

Calling it a 'big thing', Mahesh said that he was worried about the film's marketing when it was ready for a theatrical release as it didn't feature a Salman Khan song or a heroine opposite him. "How do you market the film? Salman Khan ke gaane nahi hai, Salman Khan ki heroine nahi hai (No Salman Khan songs, no heroine)," Manjrekar said, adding that Salman believed in the film.

Helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar, Antim: The Final Truth stars Salman Khan as an upright cop which is pitted opposite a gangster played by his brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma. The movie also marks the Bollywood debut of Mahima Makwana who is paired opposite Aayush. Antim is the remake of the Marathi film Mulshi Pattern. The film is slated to release on November 26.