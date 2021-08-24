Mahesh Manjrekar's Wife Medha On His Cancer Treatment: He Is In Recovery Mode Right Now After Surgery

Recently it was reported that actor-director Mahesh Manjrekar underwent surgery for urinary bladder cancer at H N Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. In a chat with a leading tabloid, the filmmaker's wife Medha confirmed this news and shared an update on his health.

Medha told ETimes that her husband was diagnosed with bladder cancer a few months ago. However, the family decided to keep the news under wraps. She revealed that Mahesh has been working through his chemotherapy sessions and is very positive. Medha further told the tabloid that everyone is now waiting for the Vaastav actor to get back to work.

Etimes quoted her as saying, "Mahesh is in recovery mode right now after the surgery. We got to know about his ailment a few months ago, but we decided to keep this news within the family. Mahesh is very strong and he has been working through his chemotherapy sessions. So, at home, we never felt that there is someone who is unwell. He is very positive. Now, everybody is waiting for him to get back to work, which he will very soon, and I am sure about that."

Earlier this month, Mahesh had hosted an intimate celebration at home on his 63rd birthday which was graced by his close friend and superstar Salman Khan and Indian Idol 12 contestants which included Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble, Nihal Tauro, Shanmukhapriya, Ashish Kulkarni and Nachiket Lele.

In terms of work, Mahesh Manjrekar has some interesting projects in the pipeline which include Salman Khan-Aayush Sharma starrer Antim: The Final Truth, White and a biopic on freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Sawarkar.