Mahima Chaudhry Felt Humiliated When She Was Replaced In RGV's Satya; 'I Learnt About It From Press'

Ram Gopal Varma's crime drama Satya has achieved a cult status over the years for its realistic portrayal of gang wars and political rivalry. The 1998 gangster classic is also known for launching indie talent like Anurag Kashyap, Manoj Bajpayee and Saurabh Shukla.

The critically acclaimed film told the story of Satya (Chakravarthy), an immigrant who comes to Mumbai looking for a job, befriends Bhiku Mhatre (Bajpayee) and gets drawn into the Mumbai underworld. Urmila Matondkar portrayed the role of Chakravarthy's love interest in the film. Do you folks know that Urmila wasn't the first choice for Satya?

Recently, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Mahima Chaudhry revealed that she was replaced in Ram Gopal Varma's Satya without information. The Pardes actress said that she was hurt by the incident and felt humiliated when she learnt about this development from press.

Recalling the incident, Mahima told the entertainment portal that Ram Gopal Varma met her on the sets of Pardes and offered her Satya. She was impressed by the script and was excited about the project. So, she started talking about the same in press and interviews. However, later, she got to know that she has been replaced in the film.

Mahima was quoted as saying by Bollywood Bubble, "When I was doing Pardes, I was offered Satya. Mr Ram Gopal Varma met me and said 'I'm doing this very small film that I want to prepare quickly. It's about a gangster, and there's no part for a girl."

Talking about the replacement, she further continued, "He didn't even think it was important to call me, or call my manager and say 'we changed our mind'. I was humiliated, I was insulted, I took it really badly."

When asked about importance of networking in Bollywood, Mahima said that she could think of two such instances when she was replaced but wasn't sure if it was because of the filmmakers' equation with the actors who replaced her.

Speaking about films, Mahima Chaudhry has been away from the silver screen for a while. The actress was last seen in Agnidev Chatterjee's 2016 Bengali crime thriller Chocolate which was based on Sheena Bora murder case.

ALSO READ: Mahima Chaudhry On Her Horrific Car Accident: Ajay Devgn Ensured That I Got The Best Treatment

ALSO READ: Mahima Chaudhry Says She Was Bullied By Subhash Ghai, Reveals Salman Khan & Sanjay Dutt Stood By Her