Mahima Chaudhry On Her Horrific Car Accident: Ajay Devgn Ensured That I Got The Best Treatment

Mahima Chaudhry made a sensational debut in Bollywood with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pardes in 1997. Her other notable works include Daag: The Fire, Pyaar Koi Khel Nahin, Dhadkan, Deewane and Kurukshetra. Last year in an interview with an entertainment portal, the actress had opened up about career-threatening accident which happened many years ago. The unfortunate incident had left Mahima fighting for her life, and shattered her mentally and emotionally.

Now, Mahima has once again recalled that horrific accident in a tete-a-tete with a news portal. Speaking about the accident which happened on the last day of shoot of Dil Kya Kare in Bengaluru, the Parde star shared that she was on her way to the sets when a 'doodh wala truck' hit her car and 'smashed it' into a roundabout. Though the actress didn't break any bones, she hurt her faces. Back then, the doctors had taken out 67 glass pieces from her face.

Mahima told Bollywood Bubble, "The glass came like bullets into my face." The actress opened up about how her Dil Kya Kare co-star Ajay Devgn and his actress-wife Kajol supported her.

Mahima was quoted as saying by the news portal, "Ajay Devgn and Kajol, who were my producers at that time, they saw to it that nobody in the industry got to know about it."

Talking about how Ajay used to keep her spirits up by showing her his scars, the actress shared, "Because at that time, it would have devastated my career. I knew I was not going to make a comeback. But Ajay was like, 'I get scars like this all the time', and I thought he is just being nice because he just wants me not to lose heart. But actually, he was right."

She further continued, "He was a very very generous producer, He just looked after everything. Sending me to the right doctors, seeing to it that I got the best treatment because I and my mother were quite new to Mumbai and so he said, 'No you're not doing this treatment in Bangalore, I am taking you to Bombay and sending you to the best.' His manager at that time was always with us and looked after us. They never once called and asked if I am ready because the other producers were hounding us because they were not clear about how much I had hurt myself. "

However, Ajay's act of generosity was soon turn into his superficial link-up with Mahima Chaudhry by the media. Talking about it, the Daag: The Fire actress shared that she was called by a director on set to whom she had requested to take only long shots because of the scar on her face.

However, when the camera got close to her during the shot, Ajay saw the discomfort in her and told everyone to just let her be and that things could wait. The director said that the set will have to be dismantled and Ajay agreed with him.

"I remember post that, the director went and told everyone that Ajay Devgn is in love with me and there were rumours in the magazines that I was seeing Ajay Devgn. That made me even more uncomfortable. He had just gotten married sometime back when we were doing Dil Kya Kare and that film was not even complete when they got married," Mahima told Bollywood Bubble.

In the same interview, Mahima also recalled the nasty remarks made by the media post her career-threatening accident and said, "When I had my accident, they (media) came to the set when nobody was allowed, and they took a shot... And they wrote 'Mahima's had an accident, and she has scars on her face, we can finally call her scarface'. It still hurts me. How nasty can you be?"

