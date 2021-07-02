'Highly Insensitive'; Mahima Chaudhry Slammed For Expressing Grief On Raj Kaushal's Death Smilingly

Actress Mahima Chaudhry faces wrath of netizens as a video of hers goes viral on social media. In the video, the Pardes actress is seen expressing grief over Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal's death. Netizens felt her way of expressing grief was highly insensitive, as she was caught reminiscing about her bond with Raj smiling.

Mahima was snapped with her daughter Ariana and her friends in the city, and was seen posing for the paparazzi happily. While speaking to paparazzi, Mahima also showed a young picture of Raj Kaushal in her phone and said that she knows him since a long time. The actress also said that she will post the same picture of Raj Kaushal on her Instagram page.

Her reaction didn't go down well with netizens and they called her out for being 'insensitive'.

A netizen wrote, "Is she expressing grief? Doesn't look like... Smiling and posing."

"No man, this isn't cool. Highly insensitive," wrote another Instagram user.

"There is a limit to being such insensitivity," wrote a user slamming Mahima.

"They are there to be papped rather than for expressing grief," commented a user on Mahima's video.

Earlier, while expressing her grief and shock, Mahima wrote on her Instagram page, "Extremely shaken And saddened and in complete disbelief to know about your sudden departure #rajkaushal. Gone too soon. You will be missed my dearest friend. ..I wish you so much strength my dear @mandirabedi may god be with u & family.''

Filmmaker Raj Kaushal passed away on June 30, 2021, after suffering a cardiac arrest. He is survived by wife Mandira Bedi and children Vir and Tara.