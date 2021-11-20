Mahima Makwana: I Am Happy That Salman Khan Has Put His Faith In Me

Popular television actress Mahima Makwana is all set to make Bollywood debut with Salman Khan-Aayush Sharma starrer Antim: The Final Truth. The actress essays the role of Aayush's love interest in the film.

In her recent interaction with leading daily, Mahima opened up on whether it was intimidating about working with Salman and how actors should be known for their work and not the medium they belong to.

Speaking about her character in film, Mahima shared, "I play a strong, independent tea stall owner Manda, who is fierce and independent in a man's world. When I met Mahesh (Manjrekar) sir, he told me that he wanted a girl who could act and not just be there in the film. He said, 'I want you to pull off a character that will stand out.' Though I have few scenes, I have tried my best to prove my mettle. I don't believe that if you have few scenes, you can't prove yourself."

On being asked if she was intimidated about sharing screen space with a superstar like Salman Khan, the Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke actress said, "Salman sir has a larger-than-life personality and Mahesh sir has made films like Vaastav, Natasamrat and Astitva, so obviously I was nervous, intimidated and completely obsessed with proving to them that I was the right choice for the film. When I met Salman sir last year on Bigg Boss, I was nervous to say a few lines, but I am happy he has put his faith in me. Mahesh sir gave me the freedom to perform. The character I play stands her ground against Rahulya, played by Ayush Sharma, and motivates him to do the right thing."

Mahima also talked about how it's time when filmmakers look at actors as performers and not label them, adding that they should be known for their work and not the medium they belong to.

"In the past, few actresses like Radhika Madaan and Mrunal Thakur have crossed the bridge and that is inspiring. To a large extent, web shows have also helped TV actors bridge the gap. Antim has a powerful script and a lot of promise for actors like us. I feel if he has given me Manda, it is my duty to justify that role," the Antim actress said.

Antim, a remake of the Marathi film Mulshi Pattern, is slated to release in theatres on November 25, 2021.