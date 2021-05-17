Mahira Khan On Ban On Pakistani Artistes In Indian Film Industry: It's Just Sad

Mahira Khan made her Bollywood debut opposite superstar Shah Rukh Khan in Rahul Dholakia's 2017 film Raees. Unfortunately, the actress has appeared in only one Indian movie till date. In a recent interview, Mahira opened up about the ban on Pakistani artistes in India.

She also talked about how was scared to sign Indian web series because of the ban, but has now realised that she can't let a political happening affect her choices.

While speaking with Film Companion, Mahira called the ban on Pakistani artistes in India 'sad'. She said, "I guess, having experienced it firsthand, it's just sad. When I think about it... I mean, we have all moved on. That's what we do, if we don't have this, we do something else. That's what happens. But I feel like a great opportunity for the entire subcontinent to come together and collaborate was lost. I think it might happen again. Who knows?"

The actress further admitted that she was offered web series that would stream on Indian digital platforms, but she turned them down because she was 'scared'.

"A lot of the other series were offered to me and at that time... I don't know if anybody will understand when I say this, I was scared. I was genuinely just scared. It wasn't about what people say, I was just like, 'I don't know if I want to go there.' And there was some content which was amazing, and I didn't want to miss out on it," Mahira told the entertainment portal.

For the unversed, after the Uri attack in 2016, Pakistani artistes were banned from working in the Indian film industry. In 2019, All Indian Cine Workers Association announced a complete ban on Pakistani artistes after the Pulwama terror attack.

Mahira's Bollywood debut film Raees released in 2017. However, the actress couldn't travel to India to promote the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer because of the ban.

Cut to present, Mahira will be narrating one of the short stories in Zee Theatres' upcoming series of dramatic readings titled Yaar Julahay. The actress will be kicking off the series with Ahmad Nadeem Qasmi's timeless tale Guriya.