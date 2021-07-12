Mahira Khan Responds To Nose Job Rumours; Asks Cameraperson To Zoom In On Her Nose

Recently during the promotions of her upcoming digital venture Mashion, when Mahira Khan was asked by one of her fans if she had got her nose surgically enhanced, the Pakistani actress had a sassy response.

She asked her cameraperson to zoom in on her nose and said, "Okay, you have got to zoom in to my nose. I have not gotten a nose job. If I had gotten a nose job, I would have been like... And Babar wouldn't have to contour so much."

Mahira Khan On Ban On Pakistani Artistes In Indian Film Industry: It's Just Sad

Mahira further recalled how may people assume she's got a nose job done and continued, "Once I remember maine Asim Raza ko kaha tha (I told director Asim Raza), 'Asim, you know, a lot of people think I have gotten a nose job done. And I got very excited.' So, he said, 'Bete, whoever tells you that you have got a nose job, unse bolo aake mujhse pooche. Kyunki mujhe tumhe shoot karna padta hai (ask them to come and speak to me. Because I am the one who has to shoot you)."

When asked if she has ever battled body image issues, the actress said, "It would be a lie if I said that I struggle with body image issues. But I can empathise with body image issues. Everyone's on social media, you don't need to be a celebrity to go through that. Because the kind of images we are constantly putting out is unreal."

Mahira Khan Is All Praise For Mollywood; Says She Recommends Malayalam Films To Everyone!

"I struggle with a lot of other things. I struggle with anxiety, stress and sometimes, being myself. Like, I used to be able to laugh and talk and be funny, whatever my sense of humour was. And now everything, even a caption, is taken and blown out of proportion, so it kind of makes you cagey," Mahira said in the video.

Last year, Mahira had spoken about ageism in her Instagram post and written, "I saw these pictures and thought - 'Damn I look older'. I do. I feel it. In my bones. On my face. The white strands in my hair. And I quite like it - not nearly as much as I love the kid in me, but it's getting there."

Mahira made her debut in Bollywood opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Rahul Dholakia's thriller Raees.