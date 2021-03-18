Maidaan Director Amit Sharma Tests Positive For COVID-19

Lately, there has been a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra and many of our B-town stars have been diagnosed with this virus. After Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Manoj Bajpayee and Siddhant Chaturvedi, the latest B-town celebrity to test positive for COVID-19 is director Amit Sharma.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, Ajay Devgn's Maidaan director Amit Sharma has been diagnosed with COVID-19. A source informed the news portal that the filmmaker has home quarantined himself and is taking all the necessary precautions.

Earlier on Wednesday, actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik had also taken to his Instagram page to inform fans that he has tested positive for COVID-19. "Attention please!! I have been tested Covid positive. I would request everyone to get tested, who came in contact with me in the last few days. I am home quarantined. Your love, best wishes & blessings will help. Thanks," he had mentioned in his post.

Coming back to Amit Sharma, the filmmaker has been busy working on his upcoming film Maidaan which stars Ajay Devgn as the legendary football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. The film also stars Priyamani and Gajraj Rao in prominent roles.

Earlier, in a tete-a-tete with a news portal, Sharma was all praise for Ajay and was quoted as saying, "The level of dedication Ajay Sir has shown has to be seen to be believed. He has not only sharpened his skills as a footballer, he made sure he was all there for the project from the word go. Maidaan couldn't have been made without Ajay sir.I think he deserves another National award."

Meanwhile, there's a strong buzz that the makers of Deepika Padukone starrer The Intern remake have roped in Amit Sharma to helm the project.

