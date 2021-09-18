Malaika Arora & Beau Arjun Kapoor Spotted Out At A Dinner Date Hand In Hand

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have become the most talked-about couple in B-town. The two recently were seen out in the city, hand in hand for a dinner date. Photographers stopped the couple while exiting the restaurant.

Arjun was seen in off-duty black denim and a t-shirt reading 'Wasted youth'. On the other hand, Malaika dressed up casually for date night. She spotted a white shirt paired with blue shorts. She kept her hair tied up in a bun, as both were seen wearing black masks. Take a look at the video,

Bhoot Police: Malaika Arora Reviews Arjun Kapoor's Film, Calls Its Entertaining

The rumours of Arjun and Malaika dating went around for over a year before they made their relationship official in 2019. They recently enjoyed a vacation together and are often supportive of each other's professional and personal choices. Malaika recently took to her Instagram to praise Arjun's latest release Bhoot Police. She shared a picture of the film's end credits, and wrote, "Omg this was so entertaining."

On the other hand, Arjun has been making headlines recently for buying a luxurious sky-villa next to Malaika's house in Bandra. Reportedly, the actor spent nearly Rs 20 to 23 crore for this 4BHK sea-facing property.

Bhoot Police Movie Review: Arjun, Jacqueline And Yami's Horror Comedy Makes For A 'Saif' Watch!

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in the OTT release Bhoot Police alongside Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam. He will also be seen in Mohit Suri's directorial Ek Villain with John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria.