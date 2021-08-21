Malaika Arora Birthday Special: Here's How The Bollywood Diva Is Breaking Stereotypes

Malaika Arora who is one of the fittest and most beautiful celebrities in Bollywood is turning 48 soon. The diva has made heads turn time and again due to her looks in films, red carpets or gym sessions. However, she has also been making noise by breaking several stereotypes whether it is age or beauty standards. She is not only known as a dancer in Bollywood but also wears several hats, including that of a doting mother to son Arhaan Khan, an actress, model, businesswoman, VJ, TV presenter and more.

On the occasion of her birthday here are the five ways the actress is setting new benchmarks:

Malaika Arora is known for her confidence, elegance, grace, attitude, and more. She is also reinstating that age is just a number. Even at the age of 48, she looks as fit as she did during her debut years. The gorgeous actress is ageing like fine wine and continues to surprise fans.

As for beauty standards, the diva made her stand clear years ago. She does not abide by society's roles. Years ago, in a bold move, she shared a picture from a photoshoot pre-touch up. The behind-the-scenes picture showed her posing in a sexy mesh bodysuit which also features evident armpit hair. The post came at a time when women body hair was not easily accepted and the actress aimed at creating more awareness.

Apart from being an artist and a mother, Malaika has also donned the hat of a businesswoman. After leading a brand in style and fitness she is now turning to production. She recently told ETimes, "Finally it is progressing and I am going to co-produce a few shows. Hope it all goes smoothly. A lot of work is already in the pipeline. The plan has started to take shape in the last two years and I am looking forward to taking some of my initial work to the next level. I have worked with some wonderful people on this. Talks are on and all these things are in the pipeline."

Malaika Arora's personal relationships have always been in the limelight. While divorced stars and single mothers still have some stigma around them, Malaika has shown the world that she can do it all. After ending almost two-decades-long marriage with Arbaaz Khan, the duo has been cordial and work together as co-parents for son Arhaan Khan.

While dating post-divorce is not unusual, it still often garners hate, especially if you are dating a younger man. However, Malika didn't let it bring her spirits down and had found love with Arjun Kapoor. The two took their time to make their relationship officially but have been going strong ever since. They don't shy away from showing off their love or showering each other with much appreciation on social media. The couple has now become one of the most loved Bollywood duos.