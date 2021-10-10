Malaika Arora, Chitrangada Singh And Soha Ali Khan Dazzle On The Ramp At Lakme Fashion Week 2021

Malaika Arora, Chitrangada Singh And Soha Ali Khan absolutely dazzled on the Lakme Fashion Week 2021 runway as they turned showstoppers for designers Annu, Shikha & Srishti and Megha Jain Madaan respectively. The actresses made head turns on the 5th day of the celebrated fashion week as they sashayed down the ramp in their stunning showstopper outfits.

Malaika Arora, who never ceases to amaze us all with her gorgeousness, turned showstopper for designer Annu, who goes by the brand name Annu’s Creation. The actress donned a magnificent red-and-gold lehenga with heavy embroidery and a sleeveless blouse with a plunging neckline. Malaika had tied her hair in a low bun and she complemented the look with bangles, earrings, a choker necklace and a maang tikka.

Chitrangda Singh walked the ramp for designers Shikha & Srishti as their showstopper in a pastel blue lehenga, featuring heavy floral embroidery of silver and white threads, beads and stones. The flared lehenga had a thick white lace border and the sweetheart neck sleeveless blouse she wore had similar floral embroidery. The net dupatta matched with the outfit perfectly, which was a part of the wedding collection called 'Prakriti.'

Soha Ali Khan played showstopper for designer Meghna Jain Madaan's brand, Abstract. The actress strutted down the ramp in a black strapless dress with tiers of gold applique running all through the outfit horizontally. Soha, who is regular at the fashion week, returned to the runway after a hiatus whilst making a strong case for the fit-and-flare style number which flattered her petite silhouette.

The 43-year-old gave the outfit an indo-western look, perfect for the festive season with a gold handcuff, statement gold dangling earrings and a low chic bun completing the stunning look. The diva’s dewy makeup look with highlighted rosy cheeks and a neutral lip colour

is also worth a mention as it only added to her look further.