Malaika Arora Flaunts Her Bare Midriff; Reveals Why She Felt Broken Despite Recovering From COVID-19

Are you also one of those who think that staying fit is an easy task? If yes, then you must read Malaika Arora's latest Instagram post wherein she spoke about how often she hears people telling her "You're so lucky" or "It must have been so easy" when it comes to sticking to fitness. It's known to all that Malaika is one of the most fit actresses of B-town. She is 47, but her body is as fit as a 25-year-old.

Malaika took to her Instagram page and shared a collage of her pictures, flaunting her chiselled midriff and revealed the story of gaining back her strength after testing positive for COVID-19.

Malaika wrote, "What defines strength? "You're so lucky", "It must have been so easy" is something I hear regularly. Well yes, I am grateful for a lot of things in my life. But luck, played a very small role in it. And easy! Boy! That, it was not."

She further wrote about testing positive for COVID-19 in September and said that it was really bad. She wrote that anyone out there calling a COVID recovery easy, is either blessed with great immunity or isn't aware of the struggles of COVID.

"Having gone through it myself, "Easy" is not the word I'd choose. It broke me physically. Walking 2 steps felt like a herculean task. Sitting up, just stepping out of bed, wanting to stand in my window was a journey in itself. I gained weight, I felt weak, lost my stamina, I was away from my family and more. I finally tested negative on the 26th of September and I was so grateful that I did. But the weakness stayed. I felt disappointed that my body wasn't supporting how my mind felt. I was afraid that I'd never gain back my strength. I wondered whether I'd even be able to complete one activity in 24 hours," wrote Malaika.

Despite feeling broken, Malaika told herself that she is her own maker, and she will keep working on herself till she becomes the better version of herself.

"My first workout, was brutal. I couldn't do anything well. I felt broken. But Day 2, I got back up and I told myself, I am my own maker. And then day 3 and 4 and 5 and so on. It's been about 32 weeks since I tested negative and I finally have started to feel like myself again. I'm able to workout the way I used to before I tested positive. I'm able to breathe better and I feel strong both physically and mentally," wrote Malaika.

Malaika concluded by saying that the four letter word that pushed her through was 'HOPE'.