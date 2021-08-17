malaika-arora-gets-emotional-as-her-son-arhaan-embarks-on-new-journey

Actress Malaika Arora pens an emotional note for her son Arhaan Khan on her Instagram page, as he embarks on a new journey. Just like every mom, Malaika is also very attached to her son, and going by her post, it seems Arhaan is leaving the city for higher studies.

Malaika shared a picture of herself with Arhaan and wrote, "As we both embark on a new n unchartered journey, one filled with nervousness, fear, excitement , distance ,new experiences ...all I know is that I am super duper proud of you my Arhaan. This is your time to spread your wings n fly n soar n live all your dreams ....miss you already #allmine#myminime💕."

Arhaan who is 18 years old, is the son of Malaika and her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan. While Malaika didn't reveal exact details about his new journey, higher studies is the only thing that comes to our mind looking at her post.

Earlier this year, Malaika had revealed that Arhaan had taken a gap of one year after completing his 12th standard. She had said, "I was clear that even if he does that, he should use his time well. I told him that he has to engage in various things, learn something new and not sit around wasting his time."

"He has enrolled in online courses, and also invests his time in getting physically fit. Previously, that was not on his agenda, but now I see that he's driven to eat right and follow a disciplined lifestyle. He routinely works out, which I think kids his age need to do so that they're healthier when they get to the other side of the pandemic," added Malaika.