Malaika Arora Has An Epic Reply After Paparazzi Enquires About Her 'Black Water'

Malaika Arora is inevitably the paparazzi's favourite. She is often clicked leaving from her yoga and pilates session. In one of her recent videos, Malaika gave an epic reply to the paparazzi when they enquired about her 'black water.'

Talking about the same, in the video shared by a paparazzo, Malaika Arora was seen exiting her yoga session. She looked stunning in a full-sleeved black crop top that she paired up with white shorts. However, while clicking her pictures, the paparazzi noticed her water bottle that had a black coloured liquid.

The paparazzi could not help but ask Malaika Arora if she drinks black water after looking at the same. On hearing this, the 'Munni Badnaam Hui' star could not help but break into laughter. She then says, "Yes, I drink Alkaline Black Water." She also goes on to flaunt the liquid in her water bottle for the paparazzi to see. Knowing Malaika's love for fitness, one can presume that it might be a healthy drink of sorts for her. Take a look at the video.

Malaika Arora is quite active on her social media handle in sharing some fitness videos. Her yoga videos never fail to give one sheer fitness goals. Apart from owning her own fitness studio, she has also started a food chain.

Malaika was diagnosed with COVID-19 last year and in a recent interaction with ETimes, she had recalled how it took her a long time to regain her strength and get back to her fitness routine when she battled COVID-19 last year. Malaika Arora had said, "Honestly, there were days when I could not even bend down and touch my toes. I would get frustrated as I was unable to push myself. I didn't give up and I had no choice, but to take it slow. Post recovery, I wanted to start working out and going for my runs immediately, but COVID-19 had such an adverse effect on my knees. We don't realise it, but our entire body bears the brunt of this virus. I had to change my approach. I stopped rushing into it and didn't do anything stupid. I ate right, monitored my nutrition and in six to eight months, here I am."