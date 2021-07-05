Malaika Arora Goes Gaga Over Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck's Romance, Reacts To Latest PDA Moment

Malaika Arora recently dedicated a post on her social media account to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's reignited romance. The actress took to her Instagram story and shared the couple’s latest PDA picture and wrote 'ufff’ in her caption.

Recently, Jennifer and Ben were snapped in matching casuals as they took a stroll in the Hamptons. The mushy picture of the couple has now gone viral on social media. According to media reports, the Hollywood stars have recently been on a couple of dates and are often snapped together by the paparazzi in Los Angeles and Miami.



Meanwhile, Malaika’s own romance with Arjun Kapoor has been going strong for a while now. Kapoor recently bought a 4BHK sea-facing property and is now lady love Malaika’s neighbour. The actor is reported to have spent an estimated amount of Rs 20 to 23 crore on the luxurious sky-villa in Bandra.

Arjun and Malaika had made their relationship official on Instagram back in 2019. The couple regularly shares pictures together and have been setting major relationship goals for all. A few days ago, Arjun celebrated his birthday along with his loved ones and had thanked his girlfriend Malaika Arora for standing by his side and had said that she makes him look good.

However, the duo is also regularly criticised by a few naysayers over their age gap. Malaika though, had reacted strongly by slamming the negativity whilst speaking to a leading daily. She had said, "The age difference doesn't really pop up when you are in a relationship. It is about two minds and hearts connecting. Unfortunately, we live in a society that refuses to progress with time. An older man romancing a younger girl is hailed everywhere, but when the woman is older, she's called 'desperate' and a 'buddhi'. For people who think like this, I have just one line: Take a flying f***."