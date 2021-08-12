Malaika Arora Has Discussed The Possibility Of Adopting A Girl With Son Arhaan; 'Miss Having A Girl Child'

Malaika Arora is one of the coolest mommies in the tinsel town who is also like best friend to her son Arhaan. No doubt, the duo often shell out some major mother-son goals! In a recent interview with a leading daily, the Kaante actress revealed that she wishes to adopt a girl and has already discussed this possibility with Arhaan.

While speaking with Etimes, Malaika said, "So many of my dear friends have adopted kids and it's really amazing that kids bring so much joy to their lives. I discuss a lot of things with my son Arhaan, like how we should adopt a child someday and give her a family and a home. We talk about everything, and this is one of the many zillion topics that we have chatted about, but there are no plans."

Further, the actress admitted that she misses having a girl child as she comes from a family full of girls. She said that she wished she had a daughter with whom she could indulge in doing silly things.

On having a girl child, she also said, "I come from a family full of girls and now, we all have boys, largely. So, I do miss having a girl child. I love my son Arhaan to the moon and back, but I wish I also had a daughter. That's a running sentiment in my heart. I have a girl sibling, and we're so typical in the sense that we'll share everything and watch each other's backs.... I wished I had a daughter whom I could dress up and do all those silly things with."

Malaika was previously married to actor Arbaaz Khan and the ex couple have a son Arhaan. Post her divorce, the actress is currently in a steady relationship with Arjun Kapoor. The lovebirds made their relationship insta-official in 2019 when Malaika shared a romantic post for Arjun Kapoor on his 34th birthday.

With respect to work, the actress will next be seen as a judge on the new season of Supermodel of the Year.