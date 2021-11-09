malaika-arora-misses-her-son-arhaan-khan-on-his-19th-birthday

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan turned 19 today, and Malaika is missing her boy on his special day. She posted a picture of Arhaan on her Instagram page and captioned it as, "My birthday boy. I miss u loads." Soon, Malaika's sister Amrita Arora dropped hearts on the picture and sent love to Arhaan, who left the country in August for higher studies.

Apart from Amrita, Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor and Anaita Shroff Adajania also wished on his birthday.

Earlier, Malaika had penned a sweet note for Arhaan and wrote, "As we both embark on a new n unchartered journey, one filled with nervousness, fear, excitement, distance, new experiences ...all I know is that I am super duper proud of you my Arhaan. This is your time to spread your wings n fly n soar n live all your dreams ....miss you already."

In an interview with a leading daily, when Malaika was asked how she is dealing with the empty nest syndrome, she had said, "It's definitely difficult and I am still trying to get used to him not being around. I don't think I'll ever get used to it."

Meanwhile, Malaika is often in the headlines owing to her wedding rumours with her beau Arjun Kapoor. Recently, the duo was spotted at Anil Kapoor's Diwali bash and their pictures became the hot topic of discussion on social media. While neither Arjun nor Malika has dropped any hint about their speculated wedding, their fans are eager to see them walking down the aisle together.