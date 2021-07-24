Malaika Arora On Post COVID-19 Fitness Regime: There Were Days When I Couldn't Even Bend Down & Touch My Toes

Malaika Arora is one of the celebrities who never fails to drop major fitness goals on social media. The actress swears by yoga and is often seen giving fans a glimpse into her yoga routine. Malaika is also quite vocal about how yoga has benefited her in various aspects on her life.

Recently in a chat with a leading daily, the Kaante actress recalled how it took her a long time to regain her strength and get back to her fitness routine when she battle COVID-19 last year.

Malaika revealed that there were days when she couldn't even bend down and touch her toes. The actress continued that she would get frustated as she was unable to push herself. But still she refused to give up and decided to take it slow. Malaika revealed that COVID-19 had an adverse effect on her knees.

The Dil Se actress told ETimes, "Honestly, there were days when I could not even bend down and touch my toes. I would get frustrated as I was unable to push myself. I didn't give up and I had no choice, but to take it slow. Post recovery, I wanted to start working out and going for my runs immediately, but COVID-19 had such an adverse effect on my knees. We don't realise it, but our entire body bears the brunt of this virus. I had to change my approach. I stopped rushing into it and didn't do anything stupid. I ate right, monitored my nutrition and in six-eight months, here I am."

In the same interview, Malaika also reflected back on her past year and said that she utilized the lockdown time wisely to nuture her relationships.

"Everyone I know has been working to keep their relationships intact and maintaining a balance in them. I have used this time wisely to nurture my relationships. Yes, it is difficult and none of us have had the freedom to move around too much or be with each other as much as we would have loved to. However, this phase has also been one where we had the opportunity to understand each other better and nurture what we have between us. I value this. My relationships mean the world to me," the actress was quoted as saying by the leading tabloid.

Malaika is currently in a steady relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor.