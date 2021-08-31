Malaika Arora Opens Up On Son Arhaan Leaving India For Higher Studies

Recently Malaika Arora's son Arhaan left the country for higher studies. Before bidding him goodbye, the actress even penned an emotional note for him in which she mentioned how she will miss him but is 'super proud' of him as he embarks a journey which is filled with nervousness, fear, excitement , distance and new experiences.

Now in a chat with Indian Express, Malaika has opened up on how she is dealing with the empty nest syndrome and said, " It's definitely difficult and I am still trying to get used to him not being around. I don't think I'll ever get used to it."

Previously, the actress had spoken about Arhaan taking a break for a year before pursuing higher studies and told a leading tabloid, "I was clear that even if he does that, he should use his time well. I told him that he has to engage in various things, learn something new and not sit around wasting his time."

Arhaan is Malaika's son from her previous marriage with Arbaaz Khan. The couple got divorced in 2017 after 19 years of marriage.

Speaking about her split with Arbaaz, the actress said, "It's never, ever easy, like no other major decision in your life. At the end of the day, someone has to be blamed. You always have to point fingers at someone. I think that's the general human nature to go about things."

She added, "We did think about a lot of things and weighed every single pro and con. And then we decided, it's better off that we move our separate ways because we'd just be better people. Because we were two people in a situation making each other extremely unhappy which was impacting everybody else's life around us."