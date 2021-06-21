Malaika Arora Reveals How She Is Ageing In Reverse As World Celebrates International Yoga Day

It's known to all that actress Malaika Arora and fitness go hand in hand. She is 47, but her body is as fit as a 25-year-old. Today (June 21, 2021), as the world celebrates International Yoga Day, Malaika spills the beans about her fitness and reveals how she manages to age in reverse.

In her recent tete-a-tete with TOI, when Malaika was asked if she practices anti-ageing yoga exercises, she said that she does face yoga, which is excellent for reversing ageing.

"It really helps beautifully because the exercises that we do on our face yoga programs are designed specifically for that purpose. Of course, when you do yoga, there are certain asanas that help in restoring youthfulness and skin elasticity. So, coupled with a good diet, sleep and a good lifestyle, which are very, very essential, there are certain asanas that if you do every single day, which will make a world of a difference to your overall appearance," said Malaika.

In the same interview, when Malaika was asked if she takes a break from fitness when she is on a holiday, she revealed that even when she is travelling, she tries to find classes where she can enroll herself and be a part of. So, it is very rare that she completely does not do anything.

She went on to add that fitness is part and parcel of her life.

When asked to define fitness in one sentence, Malaika said, "I think it's a way of life. It's your mental state of mind and it's very important. Fitness doesn't just mean your body, it also entails the mind. You've got to have a fit mind. So don't just look at fitness as a body science, it should be a full holistic approach."