Malaika Arora's Birthday Post For Shah Rukh Khan: 23 Years Back, I Was A Fan Girl & I Continue To Be One

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan turns 56 today (November 2, 2021). While social media is flooded with birthday wishes for the 'Badshah', actress and Shah Rukh's good friend Malaika Arora also channeled her inner fan girl in a sweet post dedicated to the birthday boy.

The heartwarming post read, "23 years back was a fan girl n I continue to be one .Seeing you through all these years and how you carry yourself has not just been a pleasure but also Inspiring."

Speaking about King Khan makes everyday special for people, Malaika continued in her post, "How you strive tirelessly to make everyday and every year better for people around you is beyond amazing. This year... this day is extra special, this day is extra sweet and I hope it always remains that way cos you deserve it all. Now and forever!!!! Happy birthday @iamsrk."

She also shared throwbacks from the songs in which she had starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The duo had featured together in chartbuster songs like 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' (Dil Se) and 'Kaal Dhamaal' (Kaal). Have a look at Malaika's post.

Malaika's actress-sister Amrita dropped a heart emoji on her post.

In an interview with Rediff in 2015, Shah Rukh Khan had shared his experience of working on 'Kaal Dhamaal' song co-starring Malaika and said, "Why do my friends keep embarrassing me? I feel shy being talked about as a stud. I've taken my shirt off before, even in Swades. But that was in a different context. In Kaal, Karan couldn't get a proper stud, so they made do with whatever they got! It was fun shooting Kaal dhamaal, especially since I got together with Malaika after so long. We had done Chaiyya chaiyya in Dil Se... long ago."

Workwise, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. He will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's Pathan which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The superstar is also teaming up with Atlee which is reportedly titled as Lion.