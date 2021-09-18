Malaika Arora Says She Worked On Her Relationships During Lockdown; 'My Relationships Mean The World To Me'

Last year, actress Malaika Arora was tested positive for COVID-19 and it took her more than six months to feel fit. Malaika who is well-known for eating healthy and her fitness regimes, told a leading daily that the virus had an adverse effect on her knees, but she didn't give up on herself. In the same interview, Malaika also asserted that apart from looking after her body, she also nurtured her relationships with her dear ones.

Recalling her recovery period, Malaika said that there were days when she could not even bend down and touch her toes. She would often get frustrated as she was unable to push herself. However, she didn't give up on herself.

"Post recovery, I wanted to start working out and going for my runs immediately, but COVID-19 had such an adverse effect on my knees. We don't realise it, but our entire body bears the brunt of this virus. I had to change my approach. I stopped rushing into it and didn't do anything stupid. I ate right, monitored my nutrition and in six-eight months, here I am," said Malaika.

Speaking about how she handled relationships while staying locked at home for a long time, she said that everyone who she knows has been working to keep their relationships intact and maintain a balance in them. Just like others, she also used the lockdown period wisely to nurture her relationships.

"Yes, it is difficult and none of us have had the freedom to move around too much or be with each other as much as we would have loved to. However, this phase has also been one where we had the opportunity to understand each other better and nurture what we have between us. I value this. My relationships mean the world to me," asserted Malaika.