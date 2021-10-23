Malaika Arora Says Trolls Don't Affect Her Anymore; 'I've Chosen My Happiness Over Anybody's Opinion About Me'

While social media is a great place for celebrities to connect with their fans and give them a sneak-peek into their lives, there's also a flip side to it in the form of trolls. However, Malaika Arora says that she is no longer affected by these criticism as she has realised the importance of being 'unapologetic' about her decisions over a period of time.

The diva who turns 48 today told Hindustan Times, "I've been in the public eye for a significant part of my life, which comes with its fair share of criticism. Be it on the work front or personal one, you are srutinised for some decisions. But with time, I've realised the importance of being unapologetic about your decisions'.

Malaika said that she doesn't get affected by trolls anymore and added, "I don't pay any attention to negative comments or trolls. It's certainly challenging, but over the years, I've realised that not letting these unnecessary trolls get to you is the best way to be."

She added, "I've chosen my happiness over anybody's opinion about me. I have always been open-minded and non-judgemental."

However, the actress admitted that there was a time when she was bothered about what others thought of her. But now, her mantra has changed. Speaking about it, she continued, "With time, I have become more vocal about trolling, but fundamentally, I am unaffected. I have built this shield to protect me and my family that keeps me going. I am more certain about keeping my sanity than wasting it on something unsubstantial."

With respect to work, Malaika is currently co-judging India's Best Dancer Season 2 with Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur.