Malaika Arora Takes First Shot Of COVID-19 Vaccine; Says 'We Are In This Together'

After Sanjay Dutt, Dharmendra, Neena Gupta, Rohit Shetty, Amitabh Bachchan and others, Malaika Arora is the latest celebrity to receive her first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The Bollywood actress took to her Instagram page to share this news with her fans.

Malaika posted a picture in which she is seen receiving a shot of the vaccine from a health worker. She captioned the click as, "I took the first dose of the COVID vaccine. Because #wereinthistogether ! Lets go warriors, lets win this #WarAgainstVirus. Dont forget to take yours soon!"

She further expressed her gratitude towards COVID-19 frontline workers and continued in her post, "(n a special mention to our amazing frontline workers , who were so caring n vigilant n went about doin everything with a smile 👏👏👏) THANK YOU 🙏(and yes I am eligible to take the vaccine 💪)."

Last year, Malaika Arora and her actor-beau Arjun Kapoor had tested positive for COVID-19. Post recovery, the Kaante actress had opened up about her battle with the virus while speaking with a tabloid.

Malaika was quoted as saying by Mumbai Mirror, "There were times when I felt so weak and drained, I couldn't even move, forget getting out of bed. Can you imagine someone like me who has led a healthy and active life, being in that state? In these 14 days, I realised that this virus can bring you to your knees and you can do little about it."

The actress had said that she had done everything that she was advised to do i.e., gargling, steaming and gulping down kaadhas during that period. Malaika had further added that the love and support from her loved ones had kept her motivated to defeat the virus.

On a related note, the government has started the phase-3 vaccination for citizens above the age of 45 from April 1, 2021 and many of our Bollywood stars have been taking their first shot of COVID-19 vaccine.

