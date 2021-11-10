Malala Yousafzai Ties The Knot With Asser Malik: Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra And Other Pour Best Wishes

Malala Yousafzai, known for becoming the youngest-ever Nobel Peace Prize winner, has tied the knot with Asser Malik. Malala shared the news with fans by sharing pictures from the low-key nikaah ceremony at their home.

She took to her Instagram on Tuesday and revealed that the wedding ceremony took place at her home in Birmingham. She captioned the post as, "Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead."

Many actors across the world took to the comments section to share their best wishes with her. Katrina and Priyanka wrote, "Congratulations," with heart-eyes, heart and fire emojis. Reese called it a wonderful moment and Youtuber Lilly Singh dropped a bunch of heart emojis and wrote, "Congrats!!!!"

Several Pakistani stars also wished Malala and Asser. "I am so happy for you. Congratulations to you sweetheart," actor Zara Noor Abbas Siddiqui wrote. Social media influencer Dananeer Mobeen, known for the 'Pawri ho rahi hai' meme, wrote, "OMG MASHAALLAH! Congratulations." Singer Meesha Shafi wrote, "Buhat buhat Mubarik (many many congratulations) @malala." Actor Adnan Malik wrote, "Beautiful! Love & blessings to both of you."

Notably, Malala was shot in the head by the Taliban in 2012, when she was 15, after campaigning for the right to education for girls. She survived the assassination attempt and became a global icon for women's rights.

In 2015, an American documentary titled He Named Me Malala was based on her life. The film directed by Davis Guggenheim, garnered five nominations at the 68th annual Emmy Awards. On the other hand, Bollywood also released Gul Makai based on her life starring Om Puri, Divya Dutta, Atul Kulkarni, Mukesh Rishi and Pankaj Tripathi.