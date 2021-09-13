Mallika Sherawat: A Certain Section Of Media Harassed Me And Most Of Them Were Women

In her recent tete-a-tete, actress Mallika Sherawat opened up about being bullied by a section of women, as well as critics, for doing raunchy scenes or films.

She told Bollywood Bubble, "There was a lot of judgement, that 'she has no morals', 'she is a fallen woman', 'look at the kinds of scenes she does, she wears a bikini, kisses on screen'. But it's all a part of the experience, and I'm really happy that there has been a lot of growth in society. People have become more tolerant. Today frontal nudity is no big deal."

Mallika further said that she was appalled to learn that most of the people who bullied and harassed her were women. She went on to add that men never had any problem with her, but many women troubled her for the kind of films she used to do.

"A certain section of the media was very... They bullied me and harassed me. And that really bothered me, because... And most of them were women. Men have never had problems with me. Men have always appreciated me. And I couldn't understand why these women are so against me, and so nasty to me. And that made me leave the country for a while because I wanted a break. But today they are more accepting of me, and they are more loving, which I'm really enjoying," asserted Mallika.

With respect to work, Mallika will next be seen in Nakaab alongside Esha Gupta and Gautam Rode.