Mallika Sherawat On Receiving Flak From Moral Police For Her Bold Scenes: They Blame Women For Everything

Right from her debut film Khwahish, Mallika Sherawat's name has been synonymous with kissing scenes and lovemaking on screen. Be it the hue and cry around her 17 smooches in her first movie or her bold scenes in films like Murder, the actress often invited the wrath of the moral police who slammed her for the bold content.

In her recent interview with an entertainment portal, Mallika reacted to the criticism she received from the moral police for doing those scenes unlike her male co-stars and said that it's always the women who are targetted.

Mallika Sherawat On Losing Out On Welcome Back: If They Want To Cast Their Girlfriends Then It's Their Choice

The Pyaar Ke Side Effects actress said, "That's what the patriarchal system is. It's always the women who are always targetted, not the men. Not only in India, but that's all over the world. Men walk away with everything, they an get away with everything, it's like they (those who target) blame the woman for everything. I don't know why, but more so in India, I feel. I also think, the society wasn't evolved, people would think differently. Plus, the media didn't support such scenes (bold scenes) earlier, a certain section of the media."

Mallika Sherawat Says She Disowned Her Father's Name Because He Thought She Will Ruin His Family's Image

However, Mallika admitted that things are slowly changing and added, "But now, the media is very, very supportive, especially toward women, and even the society has evolved. Actresses now are doing frontal nudity and it's accepted, it's considered very artistic."

Earlier in one of her interviews, Mallika had opened up about about receiving nasty comments from critics and how a critic had once compared her to a p*rnstar.

The actress is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming web series Naqaab which also stars Esha Gupta and Gautam Rode in key roles.