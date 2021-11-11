Mallika Sherawat Recalls How A Producer Approached Her With A Weird Idea For A Hot Song; 'I Put My Foot Down'

Mallika Sherawat recently made an appearance on Mandira Bedi's talk show The Love Laugh Live Show wherein she spoke about her career. Walking down the memory lane, she recalled an incident where a producer once approached her with a weird concept to shoot a hot song. She said that she turned down the idea in disbelief.

The Murder actress told Mandira, "In his warped thinking, he was like, 'Bada hot song hai. Audience ko kaise pata chalega ki aap hot hai? Aap itni hot hai ki aapki kamar pe main chapati sekh sakta hoon (It's a very hot song. How will the audience know you are hot? You are so hot that one can heat chapatis on your waist).' Some weird notion like that. Have you ever heard of anything like that?"

Mallika revealed that she refused to shoot for such a song adding that she found it 'funny and original'.

"I put my foot down. I said, 'No, we are not doing any such thing.' But I thought it was very funny and original. It's an original idea," the actress said on the show.

Mallika said that she does not understand what is considered hot in India. She was quoted as saying, "I think they have a really weird perception of hotness in India for women. I don't understand it. Of course, it's better now but when I started my career, it was weird."

In her previous interviews, Mallika had mentioned how she was judged for her bold on screen image post Murder and how a lot of male actors started taking liberties with her for this reason. She had claimed that she lost out on certain roles as she refused to give in to big stars who wanted certain things from her.

With respect to work, Mallika Sherawat was last seen in Ken Gen's web series Naqaab alongside Esha Gupta and Gautam Rode.