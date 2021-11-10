Mallika Sherawat Says Her Boyfriend Always Complains About This Habit Of Hers; Asks 'Are You A Nun?'

Mallika Sherawat recently made an appearance on Mandira Bedi's talk show The Love Laugh Live Show wherein she opened up on her personal life and admitted that she has been in a relationship for quite some time now. While the actress refrained from revealing his name, she revealed that they met in France, while on vacation.

Mallika made this revelation when Mandira asked her if she is still too busy for relationships citing an old interview of her. She said, "No, no, I have a great love in my life. Yes, in the beginning of my career, I was working and I was really busy but one evolves and one grows, and now, I am in a very comfortable place in my life. Love plays a huge part."

The actress told Mandira that she lives her life in a holistic way contrary to what others assume that she loves to party and drink because of her glamourous image on screen. Then she went on to reveal one habit of hers which irks her boyfriend.

"I hate parties. I don't like the party culture. I am more into a spiritual way of living, a holistic way. I like yoga, I love to sleep early. My boyfriend is always complaining, 'Oh my God, are you a nun? You are always sleeping early. What is wrong with you?," Mallika said on the show.

Further on being asked if she was committed for some time and if they were in it for the 'long haul', the actress said, 'Yes' to both the questions.

Mallika also spilled the beans about how she met her boyfriend and said that they were both holidaying in Saint-Tropez with their respective friends and staying at the same hotel.

Workwise, Mallika was last seen in Ken Ghosh's web series Naqaab co-starring Esha Gupta and Gautam Rhode. She will be seen next in Rajat Kapoor's RK/RKAY. While the film came out in the US some time ago, it is yet to get a theatrical release in India.