Mallika Sherawat Was Almost Morally Assassinated For Her Bold Scenes In Murder; 'I Was Seen As A Fallen Woman'

Mallika Sherawat made her Bollywood debut with Khwahish in 2003 and followed it with Anurag Basu's erotic thriller Murder. Both the films established her as a sex symbol and were popular for the bold scenes.

Recently in a tete-a-tete with a leading daily, the Pyaar Ke Side Effects actress opened up about the flak she received for doing bold scenes in Murder. Mallika said that she was almost morally assassinated for filming those scenes in the movie. The actress added that she was judged by people even after doing films like Pyaar Ke Side Effects and Dasavathaaram.

"When I acted in Murder (2004), I was almost morally assassinated for those scenes I shot; I was seen as a fallen woman. Today, those things I did back then are common in our films. People's perceptions have changed. Our cinema has changed," Mallika was quoted as saying by ETimes.

She further added, "But even now, when I think of it, nothing beats the cinema of the 50s and 60s. We had wonderful roles for women, but we lack that beauty in our films in a big way. I have waited for years to get a role that has substance."

Mallika expressed her desire to play meaningful roles and said that it's important to reinvent yourself after a period of time.

She was quoted as saying, "I want to play meaningful roles. I have missed doing that. People were approaching me for very glamorous roles, with a lot of money, but no soul in the character or meaning to it. It's important to reinvent yourself after a period of time. If I do the same things that I have done before, you will only get vintage Mallika."

Mallika was recently seen in Rajit Kapur's comedy drama RK/RKAY who got a theatrical release only in the US and Canada.

Speaking about she is excited to reinvent herself as an actress with this film, Mallika said, "RK/RKAY was the perfect opportunity to start the process of reinvention, and have people see me in a more etched-out role. It's fulfilling to start a new adventure, a new inning. I hope people see what I can offer. In the past, people have judged me and seen me with a certain mindset. Even after working in films like Pyaar Ke Side Effects (2006) and Dasavathaaram (2008), I got typecast. As an actor, I could only choose the best from what was offered. So, here I am, starting off on a new journey, with my fingers crossed."