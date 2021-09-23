malvika-raaj-who-played-young-kareena-kapoor-in-k3g-wishes-to-work-with-ranbir-kapoor

Actress Malvika Raaj who played young Kareena Kapoor Khan in Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, is all set to maker her Bollywood debut with Squad opposite Rinzing Denzongpa. In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when Malvika was asked if there's any Bollywood actor with whom she would love to work in future, she picked Ranbir Kapoor's name.

She told Times Of India, "I am a big Ranbir Kapoor fan. He is so phenomenal and natural in his acting that it shows on screen. I really want to work with him. I want to try and understand how he does it so well."

She also revealed that she idolises Karisma Kapoor a lot. "I have always been a huge Karisma Kapoor fan. I grew up watching all her movies with Salman Khan and Govinda. I love the way she styles herself and the way she dances. I was totally obsessed with her when I watched 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai'. I think she still looks stunning," said Malvika.

In the same interview, Malvika also shared her thoughts on nepotism debate and accepted that it does exist. However, she also said that one cannot become a star just because he/she is star's son/daughter. She went on to add that stardom depends on one's talent and how one is as a person.

Malvika also said that the main judge is the audience, and if they accept anyone, he/she is a star.

"However, if they don't accept you, no matter which superstar's kid you are, you will not stand a chance. In today's time, nepotism just doesn't matter. It will give you the first opportunity or exposure but there is no shortcut to success. Everybody has to go through the hard way," asserted Malvika.