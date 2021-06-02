Man Sings Juhi Chawla's Songs At 5G Hearing; Gets Removed From The Hearing For Causing Disruption

As surprising at it sounds, a man sang several songs of Juhi Chawla from her popular films at the 5G hearing during the virtual Delhi High Court session. For the unversed, actor-turned-environmentalist Juhi Chawla had approached the Delhi High Court against the setting up of the 5G network in the country, as it would impact citizens, animals, flora and fauna.

Earlier today, she joined the online hearing which was constantly disrupted by a man. Reportedly, as soon as the Ishq actress joined the online hearing, someone started humming 'Ghoonghat Ki Aad Se Dilbar Ka'- a popular song from her 1993 movie Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke.

When the man was asked to 'mute' himself, he stopped for a few seconds and started singing another song 'Lal Lal Hoton Pe Gori Tera Naam Hai' from the 1995 film Naajayaz which starred Ajay Devgn and Juhi Chawla in the lead roles.

The judge ordered his removal immediately from the virtual call. However, he managed to rejoin the call a few minutes later and started singing 'Meri Banno Ki Aayegi Baraat' from Juhi's 1993 film Aaina.

Responding to the man's act, Chawla's counsel said, "I hope one of the respondents haven't set up someone to do this. No supporter of Juhi will do this," and added, "it seems like the person is already affected by 4G radiation."

Meanwhile, as per reports by CNBC TV18, Delhi High Court has reserved its judgement on whether Juhi Chawla's plea on 5G radiation would be entertained.

Observing Juhi's plea, Delhi HC said, "This seems to be a publicity stunt. Why have you not approached government before coming to us? Has government refused to act on the issue? How has the government denied you any right?"

Well, Chawla had filed a lawsuit against setting up 5G wireless networks in the country on May 31.