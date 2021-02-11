Mandakini Remembers Rajiv Kapoor, Says The Beautiful Memories Will Always Remain Precious To Her

Rajiv Kapoor, who passed away on February 9 after suffering from a heart attack, will be missed by the film fraternity as well as loyal cinema fans. Recently, the late actor's Ram Teri Ganga Maili co-star Mandakini shared a special tribute on Instagram.

Sharing a still from the 1985 release Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Mandakini condoled the death of Rajiv Kapoor and wrote, "May his soul rest in peace. I will always remember our beautiful memories together, they will always remain precious to me, I will forever cherish them."

Soon after, the actress shared two more stills from the film remembering the late actor. She captioned one as, "Remembering the good old days..?". She added, "Truly heartbroken ?" in another post.

Take a look at the stills from the film here:

Ram Teri Ganga Maili was a romantic drama directed by Raj Kapoor. The Filmfare award-winning film, follows Ganga who was abandoned by her husband but sets out to find him and ensure her son has a better future in Calcutta. However, she is cheated and forced to work in a brothel.

Coming back to Rajiv Kapoor, the filmmaker and actor was set to return to the big screen after three decades with Toolsidas Junior. The Ashutosh Gowariker directorial also starred Sanjay Dutt. Rajiv was last seen in 1990's Zimmedaar and he had also worked in many films as producer and as well as director.

The Kapoor family had released a statement confirming that Rajiv Kapoor's chautha will not be held due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. However, members of the Kapoor family were spotted at his Chembur residence, who had come to pay their last respects. Randhir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Aadar Jain and Armaan Jain, were seen at the residence.

