Mandira Bedi And Late Husband Raj Kaushal's Love Story Was Nothing Less Than A Fairytale

The sad demise of Mandira Bedi's husband and filmmaker Raj Kaushal on June 30 after suffering a heart attack has saddened the entire film fraternity. The couple had been married for 22 years and are also parents to two lovely kids, Vir and Tara. Not many know that Mandira and Raj's love story and the culmination of marriage was nothing less than a fairytale.

According to a news report in BollywoodShaadis, Mandira Bedi and Raj Kaushal had met in 1996 for the first time during one of the actress' auditions. Raj was working as a chief assistant to Mukul Anand during that time. Mandira having the popular TV show Shanti and the cult romantic flick Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge in her filmography, was a well-known face and Raj was quite awestruck on seeing her. In an earlier interview with ShaadiTimes, Raj Kaushal had revealed about their meeting saying, "We met at producer Nitin Manmohan's office. I was Mukul Anand's chief assistant and was busy with auditions for a countdown show called Philips Top 10. Mandira was also called for an audition. That's when I saw her for the first time. She was wearing a red and white striped T-shirt and khaki pants. I had seen her in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, but I never really noticed her till then."

Mandira Bedi Breaks Down At Husband Raj Kaushal's Funeral; Ronit Roy, Apurva & Other Actors Console Her

The two soon struck a chord and met frequently after that. They soon got into a steady relationship by the end of 1996. In the same interview, Raj revealed, "We would meet quite frequently at Mukul Anand's house. It took us three meetings before I knew that she was the one. I told her that I was looking at marriage. She is a vegetarian and I'm a non-vegetarian. Some of our first dates were in Udipi Hotels."

Mandira Bedi's Husband Raj Kaushal Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest

However, when the couple decided to tie the knot, there were some apprehensions from Mandira Bedi's parents. While Raj Kaushal's parents took an instant liking towards The Tashkent Files actress, her parents were a little sceptical of her marrying a film director. She however tied the knot with the filmmaker anyways in the year 1999 on February 14.

Since then, Mandira Bedi and Raj Kaushal were a perfect example of togetherness and had also embraced parenthood efficiently for their two children. The couple's friends from the industry have been pouring in condolences after this unfortunate turn of events. Celebs like Ronit Roy, Ashish Chowdhry, Samir Soni, Apurva Agnihotri and his wife Shilpa Saklani had also rushed to Kaushal's house to extend support to Mandira.