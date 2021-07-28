Mandira Bedi Celebrates Her Daughter Tara's 5th Birthday, Shares Lovely Pictures In Her Post

Mandira Bedi took to her social media handle to celebrate her daughter Tara's birthday who turned 5 today (July 28). The actress penned a sweet birthday wish and also shared some delightful pictures with her little munchkin. Mandira and her late husband Raj Kaushal had welcomed their daughter through adoption last year.

Talking about the post, Mandira Bedi shared some beautiful pictures with Tara. The mother-daughter duo can be seen posing together at their home and on what looks like a plane. Tara can also be seen posing with her brother Vir in one of the pictures. Lastly, the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actress also shared an endearing family picture that also had her late husband and filmmaker Raj Kaushal. The family can be seen posing against the backdrop of a plane. While Mandira, Vir and Tara can be seen twinning in red in the picture, Raj can be seen in black attire.

Mandira Bedi Shares A Happy Picture With Her Family, Says 'Only Love

Mandira Bedi captioned the picture stating, "28th July! One year today since you came into our lives, sweet sweet Tara. And so we celebrate you today. it's your 5th birthday, my baby. I love you so much #BeginAgain." Take a look at the post.

Many celebrity friends and fans of the actress poured in their birthday wished for Tara. Chak De! India actress Vidya Malvade commented on the post stating, "Aww ..god bless our angel Taroooo & her beautiful mommy. Sending an ocean of love to you my M." Kaabil actor Ronit Roy commented, "Happiest 5th Tara. Wish you a life filled with love and joy." Mandira Bedi's close friend and Made In China actress Mouni Roy wrote, "My Babies."

Mandira Bedi Shares An Emotional Post Remembering Late Husband Raj Kaushal

One of the fans also wrote, "Look at her expression change from earlier to now! Assuming the last 2 pics are from last year. Proof that she found a home filled with love. More prayers and power to your family." Another fan wrote for Mandira Bedi stating, "Strongest lady on tv... my favourite.. role model for common people like us. keep shining bright.. n lots f love to veer and Tara."

Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal passed away on June 30 after suffering a heart attack. He was known for directing movies like Shaadi Ke Laddoo and Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi. He and Mandira had tied the knot in the year 1999.