Mandira Bedi Reveals After Husband Raj Kaushal's Death Her Kids Have Become Her Strength And Motivation

Mandira Bedi, who lost her spouse Raj Kaushal in June 2021, has opened up about her motivation to go on. The actress and TV presenter, called her kids, Vir (10) and daughter Tara (five) her greatest strength and motivation to improve and live on.

Mandir told PTI that her entire focus is on being a good parent to her two children."My motivation to keep working, striving and doing better... My greatest motivation is my children. Everything I do, I do for them. They are my reason to carry on, my reason to live, to do better, to be better. They are the reason that I have courage, strength, the reason for me to earn. I need to be a good parent for them."

On the work front, Bedi is currently back as the host with the third season of the Romedy NOW original The Love Laugh Live Show. Talking about her career, she said that while she has face many challenges and ups and down, the public memory is short. She said she has done alot of work and the ups have been wonderful but is looking forward to what is next for her.

Mandira added, "When you are down, they make you appreciate the good times. You learn more from your failures than you do from success. The downs give you perspective in life, that's the way I look at challenges. I have had a lot that I have faced in my life and there is always growth and learning from them."

Before turning host for reality shows, she has also hosted ICC Cricket World Cups in the years 2003 and 2007, the Champions Trophies in the years 2004 and 2006, and the Indian Premier League Season 2.

The actress also has several hits to her credit including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dus Kahaniyaan as well as TV shows like Shanti, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and Anil Kapoor-starrer 24.