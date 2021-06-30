Mandira Bedi’s Husband Raj Kaushal Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest

Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal passed away on Wednesday morning (June 30) after he suffering from a heart attack. The news was confirmed by the Times of India as a family friend said, "It is true, he suffered a cardiac arrest early in the morning."

Soon after the news, many took to social media expressing their condolences to the family. Filmmaker Onir also took to Twitter with fond memories of Raj Kaushal.

He wrote, "Gone too soon. We lost Film maker and Producer @rajkaushal1 this morning. Very Sad. He was one of the producers of my first film #MyBrotherNikhil. One of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul."

Mandira and Raj have two kids, Tara and Vir. Notably, the duo had welcomed four-year-old Tara in their lives, just last year in July.

Mandira had shared the news with fans through an Instagram post and said, "She has come to us, Like a blessing from above, Our little girl, Tara. Four years and a bit, With eyes that sparkle like stars, Sister to her Vir. Welcoming her home, With open arms and pure love, Grateful, thankful, blessed. Tara Bedi Kaushal became a part of our family on 28th July 2020."

For the unversed, Raj Kaushal who was a filmmaker had directed several films including Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi and Shaadi Ka Laddoo and more.