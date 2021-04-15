Mandira Bedi Says Her Claws Will Come Out If Trolls Attack Her Children; 'My Blood Boils At The Mere Thought'

After naming and shaming a few social media users who passed demeaning comments on her daughter Tara and called her an 'adopted street kid', Mandira Bedi in a recent tete-a-tete with a leading tabloid had a stern message for all haters. The actress expressed her anger over the distasteful comments on social media and said that her claws come out when her kids are subjected to online abuse.

Speaking about dealing with trolls, Mandira told ETimes, "I have faced trolling from the time I have been on social media. Initially, I used to respond to negative comments, but I realised I was giving these haters what they were seeking - attention."

Mandira opened up about why she called out trolls who mocked her daughter Tara and said, "I don't know what struck me that I went through the comments on this one photograph of my family. It was appalling to see those nasty comments for a little child. What kind of people say such disgusting things about a harmless kid? While I normally ignore trolls and haters, these two-three messages that I saw late at night on Monday upset me, and this time, I felt the need to respond."

The Saaho actress made her stance clear that she wouldn't tolerate any trolling when it comes to her family and children and said, "Tara is innocent and too young to understand what happened, but it hurt me. I don't give two hoots about nasty comments. I can laugh over them when they are about me but it's not okay to attack my family, my children. I can't take it. My claws will come out."

She further continued, "Some of my friends said that I should have ignored the troll, but a few of them reached out to the cyber cell and to Instagram, too. His account is suspended. My blood boils at the mere thought of what that troll said about my daughter."

The actress told the daily that she's had Tara only for a few months, but she is proud to have brought her into her life.

For the unversed, Mandira Bedi and her her director-husband Raj Kaushal adopted a four-and-a-half-year-old girl whom they named Tara, in July last year. Later, the couple introduced the newest member of their family with a heartfelt note in October.

