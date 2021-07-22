Mandira Bedi Shares A Happy Picture With Her Family, Says 'Only Love'

Actress Mandira Bedi's husband and filmmaker Raj Kaushal's unfortunate demise on June 30 due to a heart attack had saddened the entire film and TV fraternity. Since then Mandira has been sharing some happy memories with Raj on her social media handle. In her latest post, the actress has shared a lovely picture with her family and left a positive message in the caption.

The picture shared by Mandira has her posing with her parents Verinder Bedi and Gita Bedi as well as her children Vir and Tara Bedi Kaushal. The Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actress captioned the same stating, "Only Love. #Grateful for my #Family and all the love, support and kindness #gratitude #love #thanks." Take a look at the same.

Her celebrity friends like Mouni Roy, Karan Wahi, Ashish Chowdhry, Vidya Malvade, Jackie Shroff and others poured in some love on the post. A fan wrote on the post stating, "Sending u all the love, stay strong, u are in inspiration to many." While another wrote, "Stay strong Mandira! I know everyone says so, but it's the only way. I wish there was a superpower to bring back our loved ones."

Earlier, Mandira Bedi had shared a heartwarming post for her late husband. The Vodka Diaries actress shared some unseen pictures with Raj Kaushal from their vacations and other special occasions. In one of the pictures, Mandira and Raj are all smiles for the camera as they pose during what seems like their holiday together. While Raj can be seen in a white t-shirt and sunglasses and a cap, The Tashkent Files actress is sporting a sleeveless green attire. In the second picture, the beautiful couple can be seen twinning in white.

The third picture has the couple posing for a mushy candid click as the two holds on to a delicious-looking cake. The cake can be seen adorned with their names "Mandira Raj" and was presumably taken on their anniversary. Mandira Bedi captioned the post stating, "25 years of knowing each other. 23 years of marriage.. through all the struggle.. through every crest and trough." Take a look at the pictures.

Raj Kaushal and Mandira Bedi had met in the year 1996 during one of the latter's auditions. After a brief period of courtship, the two tied the knot in the year 1999. The couple welcomed their children Vir and Tara in the year 2011 and 2020 respectively.