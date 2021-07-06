Mandira Bedi Shares A Happy Memory With Late Husband Raj Kaushal, Says 'Rest In Peace My Raji'

The film industry got a rude shock after actress Mandira Bedi's husband and filmmaker Raj Kaushal passed away on June 30. Raj passed away after suffering a heart attack at the age of 49. Now, as fans and her industry friends continue to offer her condolences and strength, Mandira has taken to her social media handle to share some throwback pictures with her late husband.

Mandira Bedi shared a happy memory with Raj Kaushal as she shared a delightful throwback picture on her Twitter handle. The picture has the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actress posing with her late husband for the camera. Raj can be seen visibly looking excited as he points towards the camera and sports a million-dollar smile. Mandira too can be seen all smiles for the camera while donning a sheer full-sleeved white top that she has paired with blue shorts. Take a look at the picture.

Mandira captioned the same stating, "RIP My Raji" along with a heartbreak emoji. Filmmaker Rakesh Sharma commented on the post stating, "Mandira: Very sorry for your loss. My deepest condolences. Be resilient and ignore all the noise. You need all the strength for yourself and your family."

Comedian and actor Vir Das wrote, "I am so sorry for your loss Mandira. Shivani and I are praying for you and your family. Love and strength to you." Actor Suresh Menon also offered his condolences stating, "God give you immense strength to bear this great loss, our prayers with you and your lovely family." Music composer Manmeet of the Meet Bros wrote, "Very sorry for your loss. May God gives you all the strength to cope up with this.. May his soul heal soon! Sending you lots of healing vibes. Rab Rakha."

Earlier Mandira Bedi had taken to her social media handle to share some beautiful throwback pictures with Raj Kaushal. The pictures had the couple enjoying their drinks in what looks like a restaurant. Take a look at the post.

Celebs like Mithila Palkar, Adah Sharma, Shakti Mohan, Aashka Goradia, Armaan Malik and others offered their condolences and poured in some love on the post. Mandira Bedi and Raj Kaushal had tied the knot in the year 1999. The couple is parents to a son Vir and a daughter Tara.