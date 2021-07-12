Mandira Bedi Steps Out For The First Time After Husband Raj Kaushal’s Demise

Actress Mandira Bedi was recently spotted with her mother Gita Bedi out on a morning walk. Reportedly this was the first time that the star was seen stepping out after the death of her husband, filmmaker Raj Kaushal. Raj passed away on June 30, 2021, after suffering from a cardiac arrest.

The video shared on Sunday (July 12) showed the actress walking with her mother Gita Bedi. They both could be seen amid a conversation as they walked past the paparazzi. Mandira was seen in athletic attire with a black mask on and a small sling bag. Take a look at the post,

Soon after the video was shared on the social media, it went viral. Many of her fans left supportive comments of love and support. One user wrote, "More power to her." While another said, "I can feel the pain of losing a dear one. It is the most painful condition. God give you and your family strength."

Another Instagram called her brave and said, "She is undoubtedly a very brave woman." She added, "So glad she is trying to get back to normal life."

Notably, Mandira has been away from social media as well. She had bid final goodbye to Raj in a heartbreaking social media post. Mandira took to Twitter to share a throwback picture of her along with Raj and wrote, "Rip, my Raji."

The industry was shocked to hear the news of Raj's sudden demise. Actor and Raj's dear friend Rohit Roy had confirmed the news to indianexpress.com. He said, "Raj passed away this morning, around 4.30 am, he had a heart attack. He was at home, by the time the family could get any medical help, Raj had gone."

The filmmaker passed away at the age of 49, he is survived by his wife Mandira and children Vir and Tara.