Maniesh Paul Birthday Special: Take A Look At The Busy Lockdown Of Jug Jugg Jeeyo Actor

Using his social media to the fullest, Maniesh Paul has offered varied aspects of his versatile personality, unfolding interesting talents through the lockdown. In the period of over two years, Maniesh Paul has entertained, informed and educated his fans and followers through his diverse works.

Short Films:

Venturing into the different avenues of entertainment, Maniesh Paul directed two short films, 'Hitchki' and 'What If', which received a warm response from not just fans and followers but also the industry. Banking upon the emotions of humanity and selflessness, Hitchki struck a chord with everyone, even the veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan applauded the film on his social media.

Maniesh's second film 'What If' depicted the fear engulfing the nation owing to the advent of the Coronavirus. Spreading a message to follow the protocols, taking necessary precautions against the pandemic, 'What If' is relatable even today as we are still fighting the virus.

Heartwarming Poems:

Maniesh Paul shed light on yet another interesting talent of his as the actor penned two poems through the lockdown, in the second wave of Covid-19.

Resonating with the fear of losing our loved ones and the constant scare engendered by the virus, Maniesh Paul penned an emotional poem 'Neend Nahi Aati', enfolding the thoughts of every individual in the second wave while the nation witnessed the highest number of Covid-19 cases. From depicting the sleepless nights spent worrying about our loved ones to the distant hope of meeting our friends for get-togethers, the poignant poem aptly captured the insecurities of the masses.

The Maniesh Paul Podcast: Host Maniesh Discusses COVID Protocols & Information With A Doctor In First Episode

Providing a sense of relief and positivity in times of despair, Maniesh's second poem 'Sab Achha Ho Jayega' was a hopeful message encouraging everyone to wait for the light at the end of the tunnel.

Podcast:

Creating a platform to present the untold stories and journeys behind people from different walks of life, Maniesh Paul launched his podcast 'The Maniesh Paul Podcast'.

With six episodes so far, Maniesh Paul has engaged in a conversation with a doctor, social activist, hypnotherapist, social media influencer, philanthropist, and actor.

KBC 12: Maniesh Paul Says He Regrets Not Being Able To Touch Amitabh Bachchan's Feet On Sets

Believing in providing a platform to help others by presenting their inspiring journeys, Maniesh Paul has also raised money for the needy through his show as Bharti Singh donated to the NGO via his podcast.

A true entertainer having his imprints across the diverse mediums, Maniesh Paul has scaled an inspirational journey from a VJ, RJ to being crowned as the 'Sultan of the Stage' with innumerable live shows and a long list of television reality shows to his credit. Creating ripples on the silver screen as well with intriguing performances, Maniesh Paul is touted as the 'Entertainment Extraordinaire', gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' under the banner of Dharma Productions.