Manikarnika Returns: Case Filed Against Kangana Ranaut For Cheating & Copyright Breach

Mumbai city court has directed Khar Police to file an FIR against Kangana Ranaut, her sister Rangoli Chandel, brother Akshat Ranaut and Kamal Kumar Jain, after Ashish Kaul, author of the book Didda: The Warrior Queen Of Kashmir filed a complaint in a copyright violation case.

According to reports, Kangana's next film on Didda, a warrior princess, was announced without the knowledge of the author. In the complaint, Ashish Kaul claimed that he has the exclusive copyright of the story of Didda, and Ranaut has taken material from his book without proper permission. Kangana's upcoming film, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda is in violation of his copyright.

Kaul reportedly is the descendant of queen Didda, who was the Princess of Lohar (Poonch), and later became the queen of Kashmir. In his statement, Kaul revealed that one other book that mentions Didda was Rajatarangini written in Sanskrit by Kashmiri historian Kalhana in 12th century CE. That book too has only two pages dedicated to her, "and the same information has been carried forward by other historians. So, every other book dealing with the subject carries forward certain errors of Rajatarangini."

Kaul told Indian express that he is at the risk of financial loss, as he was in talks with big producers to adapt his book on-screen. He reportedly had also reached out to Kangana and had emailed her some parts of the story. He revealed that he was shocked when Kangana announced a movie on the subject "without his knowledge".

Notably, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda was announced as the sequel to Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi. The upcoming film will star Kangana in the titular role.

