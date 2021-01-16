Manikarnika Returns Row: Producer Says Kangana Ranaut's Film Is Not Inspired By Ashish Kaul's Book

Kangana Ranaut is controversy's favourite child. Recently, the actress announced a new film titled Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda, based on queen Didda who was also known as the 'Cleopatra Of Kashmir'. However, Kangana's film on the Kashmiri warrior queen stirred controversy hours after its announcement.

Author Ashish Kaul claimed that Kangana's film is based on his book 'Didda-Kashmir Ki Yodha Rani.' He accused the Queen actress of blantantly violating his rights and said that she has encroached upon his six years of research. Kaul further claimed that he is the sole copyright owner of the Kashmiri warrior queen's biography.

While Kangana is yet to respond to his allegations, Kamal Jain, the producer of Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda has broken his silence on the ongoing controversy.

Jain told ABP News that their film is not related to Ashish Kaul's book. The entertainment portal quoted the producer as saying, "This story is 1000 year old and is available in the public domain. It is wrong to claim that our movie is based on Kaul's book. The movie has no connection with the book. When a story is this old and is available in the public domain, then anyone can make a movie on it."

He further added, "Speaking about Ashish Kaul's book, I have not even heard of the book, let alone reading it. Besides, one can google about Didda and there is ample information available about her. Our movie is not inspired by Kaul's book at all."

Kangana Ranaut had announced Manikarnika Returns on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti this year. Talking about Queen Didda, she was the first female monarch in the Kashmir Valley. Despite being struck by polio in one leg, she was one of the greatest warriors who defeated Mahmud of Ghazni twice in battle.

