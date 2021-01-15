Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda: Kangana Ranaut Accused Of Copyright Infringement By Author

Author Claims He Is The Sole Copyright Owner Of The Kashmiri Warrior Queen's Biography

Ashish Kaul told ETimes, "I have the exclusive copyrights to the life story of Didda who was the Princess of Lohar (Poonch), now in Jammu & Kashmir, and the Queen of Kashmir''.

Author Ashish Kaul Says He Had Approached Kangana To Write A Foreword For The Hindi Version Of His Book

The author told the tabloid, "On September 11, 2020, I had written to her on her official email ID, which belongs to her sister Rangoli, requesting her to pen a foreword for my book ‘Didda - Kashmir Ki Yodha Rani', which is yet to release. Appended in the same email was the entire life story of the warrior queen," further adding that he is yet to get a reply from the actress or his sister.

Author Accuses Kangana Of Encroaching Upon His Research Of Six Years

ETimes quoted Kaul as saying, "Is it believable by any stretch of imagination that a story and a book is being usurped by a renowned actor-turned-social activist? She may even turn around and claim that Didda is a historical figure, which is true except the fact that no historian in the world, apart from Kalhan who wrote just two pages on her, and me, who has spent six years on research and documentation, who have information on her."

Kaul Says Kangana May Have Been 'Misguided' To Make A Film On The Story Which Is Based On His Research

"I am deeply aghast that a person as aware, knowledgeable, and apparently a nationalist and a voice for causes, has chosen to belittle her image so. She has blatantly violated my sole rights; it is illegal and an absolute violation of the IPR and copyright laws of the same country that she swears by. I find it so brazen and hideous and I am still inclined to believe that Kangana has been misguided," he told the tabloid.