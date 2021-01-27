Varun Dhawan Is The Ever Beaming Groom As He Gets Decked Up By Manish Malhotra; Watch Video

Varun Dhawan has finally tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart, Natasha Dalal in an intimate ceremony on January 24. While Varun and Natasha may have entered marital bliss, fans still cannot get enough of the pictures and videos which have been going viral from their wedding ceremony. Recently, designer Manish Malhotra who not only attended Varun's wedding but also designed his outfit for the occasion. The designer's Instagram page, Manish Malhotra Vows also shared a video where he can be seen dressing up the Coolie No 1 actor for his wedding.

The video has a close-up glimpse of Varun Dhawan's beautiful white sherwani which was designed by Manish Malhotra. It shows Manish dressing up a blushing Varun who is a visibly delighted groom at the sight of his wedding attire. The designer captioned the same stating, 'Capturing the endearing moments while dressing up the ever-so-charming #ManishMalhotraGroom, Varun Dhawan as he looks like a regal prince in our bespoke white sherwani adorned with intricate gold and silver zardozi hand-embroidery, layered with a celeste blue drape paired with custom encrusted embroidery shoes to complete the look.' Take a look at the post.

Apart from that, Manish Malhotra also shared another lovely video from Varun Dhawan's wedding. The video has a collage of some pictures which the designer has captured with the groom and his family. Take a look.

Earlier, Manish had shared an emotional message for Varun Dhawan on his social media. He had stated that 'Dearest Natasha and Varun many congratulations. Wish you'll happiness and abundance of laughter together. My dear Varun from attending Lalli and Davidji's wedding, to see you growing up and then styling you in your first film, to seeing you become such an accomplished actor and now dressing you as a groom and being there at your lovely and intimate wedding was a warm and emotional experience... the way you'll look at each other at the varmala was a very beautiful and heartfelt moment. Lots of love and blessings always.'

Also Read: Manish Malhotra Shares How He Got Emotional During Varun Dhawan's Wedding; See Post

Also Read: Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal Receive The Sweetest Message From Shashank Khaitan; See Post